'SHOULD I PUT DOWN MY BEER?' What Facebook's First Office Looked Like

‘Now Entering’ documentary via The Huffington Post A Facebook cofounder does a keg stand with help from coworkers.

Today, 10 years after Facebook launched, the company has a sprawling campus in Palo Alto and it’s building a mini town for its employees.

What did its first-ever office look like, back when it was a tiny startup in a crammed space?

The Huffington Post dug up an old video interview with Mark Zuckerberg from June 2005. The interview took place in the company’s first Palo Alto office on a day when Facebook was celebrating its 3 millionth user (now it has more than 1 billion).

The office was in downtown Palo Alto on Emerson Street. It had 5 or 6 offices, one conference room, and a large common area.

Zuckerberg was interviewed in the designated office “lounge.” He was barefoot, sipping a beer.

The whole early Facebook clan is in the video, including YouTube founder Steve Chen and early employee Ezra Callahan.

