The First 20 Facebook Employees: Where Are They Now?

Facebook’s earliest employees, like Mark Zuckerberg, Sean Parker and Eduardo Saverin, need no introduction.You may not have heard of the others, but all of them left a valuable mark.



They were responsible for everything you’ve come to love, like the photo app, the ability to tag friends, and even Facebook’s blue/white colour scheme.

Many of Facebook’s first employees are no longer at the company. Some left to join reputable startups like Twitter; others started their own companies like Quora and YouTube.

Those who remained at Facebook now have executive positions.

Out of the first 20 employees, only two were women.

Gilles Mischler built and designed Facebook's IT infrastructure from the ground up. Employed by Facebook from: June 2005 - May 2010 Position at Facebook: SiteOps Engineer Current Company/Position: Network Engineer at Nokia Source: LinkedIn Dan Neff had a short, 5 month stint as one of Facebook's first employees and was responsible for rolling out new site features. Employed by Facebook from: May 2005 - October 2005 Position at Facebook: Build/Release Engineer Current Company/Position: Release/Operations Lead at Adobe Systems Source: LinkedIn Aaron Sittig was brought on by Sean Parker. He created the concept of tagging friends in Facebook pictures. Employed by Facebook from: May 2005 - Present Position at Facebook: Design Strategy Lead Current Company/Position: Still employed by Facebook Source: LinkedIn, The Facebook Effect, Gigaom Nick Heyman was in charge of handling Facebook's explosive traffic and was there when the site grew from 3 million to 13 million users and beyond. Employed by Facebook from: April 2005 - January 2007 Position at Facebook: Director of Operations Current Company/Position: Manager of Operations at Twitter Source: LinkedIn, Force10 Networks Employed by Facebook from: April 2005

Position at Facebook: Product Manager on Growth

Current Company/Position: N/A Source: LinkedIn, Newsweek Steve King directed Facebook's media sales and was responsible for getting the first big advertisers on board like Panasonic and Microsoft. Employed by Facebook from: April 2005 - July 2006 Position at Facebook: Director, Media Sales Current Company/Position: VP Sales at LocaMedia Source: LinkedIn, Crunchbase Tricia Black worked at Y2M, a firm that sold ads for college magazines. Eduardo Saverin set up a meeting with Black, who began selling ads for Facebook and eventually became the first VP of Sales. Employed by Facebook from: March 2005 - June 2006 Position at Facebook: VP, Advertising Sales Current Company/Position: Self-employed consultant Source: LinkedIn Steve Chen left Facebook after a few short months to start YouTube. Employed by Facebook from: For a few months in 2005 Position at Facebook: Senior Software Engineer Current Company/Position: Cofounder of YouTube Source: LinkedIn Next to Zuckerberg, Kevin Colleran has been the longest-serving Facebook employee. He lived with Zuckerberg in the 2004 Palo Alto summer sublet. Employed by Facebook from: April 2005 - Present Position at Facebook: Global Partnerships Current Company/Position: Still employed by Facebook Source: LinkedIn, HBR Matt Cohler was brought on by Peter Thiel and was formerly one of the founding members of LinkedIn. Employed by Facebook from: February 2005 - October 2008 Position at Facebook: VP Product Management Current Company/Position: General Partner at Benchmark Capital Source: LinkedIn, Venturebeat Employed by Facebook from: December 2004 - July 2010 Position at Facebook: Manager of Internal Communications, Product Manager Current Company/Position: N/A Source: LinkedIn, The Facebook Effect Sean Parker was an early employee at Napster and was founding president of Facebook. Employed by Facebook from: June 2004 - January 2006 Position at Facebook: President Current Company/Position: Founder/Chairman at Causes on Facebook and Managing Partner at Founders Fund Source: LinkedIn Employed by Facebook from: October 2004 - November 2009 Position at Facebook: Senior Software/Operations Engineer Current Company/Position: Lead Reliability Engineer, Battle.net at Blizzard Entertainment Source: LinkedIn, UCSD Eduardo Saverin was a Facebook cofounder and its first CFO. He famously sued Mark Zuckerberg and the two reached a settlement. Employed by Facebook from: February 2004 Position at Facebook: Cofounder Current Company/Position: Angel investor Source: LinkedIn Chris Hughes cofounded Facebook and served as the site's spokesman. He later coordinated all social networking aspects of Obama's 2008 campaign. Employed by Facebook from: February 2004 Position at Facebook: Cofounder Current Company/Position: Executive Director at Jumo Source: LinkedIn Andrew McCollum designed Facebook's first logo and worked on a side project with Zuckerberg, Wirehog. Employed by Facebook from: February 2004 - September 2006 Position at Facebook: Engineer, Cofounder Current Company/Position: N/A Source: LinkedIn, Facebook Dustin Moskovitz, Facebook's first CTO, was Mark Zuckerberg's roommate. The two dropped out of Harvard together to move to California and work on Facebook. Employed by Facebook from: February 2004 - November 2009 Position at Facebook: Cofounder Current Company/Position: Cofounder at Asana Source: LinkedIn, Forbes Mark Zuckerberg founded Facebook. The blue design of the site is partially because of his red-green colour blindness. Employed by Facebook from: February 2004 - Present Position at Facebook: Cofounder Current Company/Position: Facebook Source: CNN BONUS: Adam D'Angelo was high school friends with Mark Zuckerberg and eventually left Facebook to found Quora. Employed by Facebook from: November 2006 - June 2008. Although he technically wasn't one of the first 20 employees, D'Angleo was one of Zuckerberg's best high school friends and worked on the social network long before he was on the payroll. Position at Facebook: CTO Current Company/Position: Founder of Quora Source: LinkedIn, Crunchbase BONUS: James Pereira was Facebook's 7th employee, but no one seems to know what has happened to him Employed by Facebook from: July 2004 - August 2007 Position at Facebook: Engineer Current Company/Position: N/A Source: LinkedIn, Quora Now see who's a Facebook billionaire: Meet Facebook's (Soon-To-Be) Billionaires >>

