The First 20 Facebook Employees: Where Are They Now?

Alyson Shontell
mark zuckerberg draw build

Photo: xtof via Flickr

Facebook’s earliest employees, like Mark Zuckerberg, Sean Parker and Eduardo Saverin, need no introduction.You may not have heard of the others, but all of them left a valuable mark.

They were responsible for everything you’ve come to love, like the photo app, the ability to tag friends, and even Facebook’s blue/white colour scheme.

Many of Facebook’s first employees are no longer at the company. Some left to join reputable startups like Twitter; others started their own companies like Quora and YouTube.

Those who remained at Facebook now have executive positions.

Out of the first 20 employees, only two were women. 

Gilles Mischler built and designed Facebook's IT infrastructure from the ground up.

Employed by Facebook from: June 2005 - May 2010

Position at Facebook: SiteOps Engineer

Current Company/Position: Network Engineer at Nokia

Source: LinkedIn

Dan Neff had a short, 5 month stint as one of Facebook's first employees and was responsible for rolling out new site features.

Employed by Facebook from: May 2005 - October 2005

Position at Facebook: Build/Release Engineer

Current Company/Position: Release/Operations Lead at Adobe Systems

Source: LinkedIn

Aaron Sittig was brought on by Sean Parker. He created the concept of tagging friends in Facebook pictures.

Employed by Facebook from: May 2005 - Present

Position at Facebook: Design Strategy Lead

Current Company/Position: Still employed by Facebook

Source: LinkedIn, The Facebook Effect, Gigaom

Nick Heyman was in charge of handling Facebook's explosive traffic and was there when the site grew from 3 million to 13 million users and beyond.

Employed by Facebook from: April 2005 - January 2007

Position at Facebook: Director of Operations

Current Company/Position: Manager of Operations at Twitter

Source: LinkedIn, Force10 Networks

Employed by Facebook from: April 2005

Position at Facebook: Product Manager on Growth

Current Company/Position: N/A

Source: LinkedIn, Newsweek

Steve King directed Facebook's media sales and was responsible for getting the first big advertisers on board like Panasonic and Microsoft.

Employed by Facebook from: April 2005 - July 2006

Position at Facebook: Director, Media Sales

Current Company/Position: VP Sales at LocaMedia

Source: LinkedIn, Crunchbase

Tricia Black worked at Y2M, a firm that sold ads for college magazines. Eduardo Saverin set up a meeting with Black, who began selling ads for Facebook and eventually became the first VP of Sales.

Employed by Facebook from: March 2005 - June 2006

Position at Facebook: VP, Advertising Sales

Current Company/Position: Self-employed consultant

Source: LinkedIn

Steve Chen left Facebook after a few short months to start YouTube.

Employed by Facebook from: For a few months in 2005

Position at Facebook: Senior Software Engineer

Current Company/Position: Cofounder of YouTube

Source: LinkedIn

Next to Zuckerberg, Kevin Colleran has been the longest-serving Facebook employee. He lived with Zuckerberg in the 2004 Palo Alto summer sublet.

Employed by Facebook from: April 2005 - Present

Position at Facebook: Global Partnerships

Current Company/Position: Still employed by Facebook

Source: LinkedIn, HBR

Matt Cohler was brought on by Peter Thiel and was formerly one of the founding members of LinkedIn.

Employed by Facebook from: February 2005 - October 2008

Position at Facebook: VP Product Management

Current Company/Position: General Partner at Benchmark Capital

Source: LinkedIn, Venturebeat

Employed by Facebook from: December 2004 - July 2010

Position at Facebook: Manager of Internal Communications, Product Manager

Current Company/Position: N/A

Source: LinkedIn, The Facebook Effect

Sean Parker was an early employee at Napster and was founding president of Facebook.

Employed by Facebook from: June 2004 - January 2006

Position at Facebook: President

Current Company/Position: Founder/Chairman at Causes on Facebook and Managing Partner at Founders Fund

Source: LinkedIn

Employed by Facebook from: October 2004 - November 2009

Position at Facebook: Senior Software/Operations Engineer

Current Company/Position: Lead Reliability Engineer, Battle.net at Blizzard Entertainment

Source: LinkedIn, UCSD

Eduardo Saverin was a Facebook cofounder and its first CFO. He famously sued Mark Zuckerberg and the two reached a settlement.

Employed by Facebook from: February 2004

Position at Facebook: Cofounder

Current Company/Position: Angel investor

Source: LinkedIn

Chris Hughes cofounded Facebook and served as the site's spokesman. He later coordinated all social networking aspects of Obama's 2008 campaign.

Employed by Facebook from: February 2004

Position at Facebook: Cofounder

Current Company/Position: Executive Director at Jumo

Source: LinkedIn

Andrew McCollum designed Facebook's first logo and worked on a side project with Zuckerberg, Wirehog.

Employed by Facebook from: February 2004 - September 2006

Position at Facebook: Engineer, Cofounder

Current Company/Position: N/A

Source: LinkedIn, Facebook

Dustin Moskovitz, Facebook's first CTO, was Mark Zuckerberg's roommate. The two dropped out of Harvard together to move to California and work on Facebook.

Employed by Facebook from: February 2004 - November 2009

Position at Facebook: Cofounder

Current Company/Position: Cofounder at Asana

Source: LinkedIn, Forbes

Mark Zuckerberg founded Facebook. The blue design of the site is partially because of his red-green colour blindness.

Employed by Facebook from: February 2004 - Present

Position at Facebook: Cofounder

Current Company/Position: Facebook

Source: CNN

BONUS: Adam D'Angelo was high school friends with Mark Zuckerberg and eventually left Facebook to found Quora.

Employed by Facebook from: November 2006 - June 2008. Although he technically wasn't one of the first 20 employees, D'Angleo was one of Zuckerberg's best high school friends and worked on the social network long before he was on the payroll.

Position at Facebook: CTO

Current Company/Position: Founder of Quora

Source: LinkedIn, Crunchbase

BONUS: James Pereira was Facebook's 7th employee, but no one seems to know what has happened to him

Employed by Facebook from: July 2004 - August 2007

Position at Facebook: Engineer

Current Company/Position: N/A

Source: LinkedIn, Quora

Now see who's a Facebook billionaire:

Meet Facebook's (Soon-To-Be) Billionaires >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

features sai-us