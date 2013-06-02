Here's A Facebook Ad Sales Pitch Deck

There are two ways to buy ads on Facebook: directly, through Facebook’s own tools; or through Facebook Exchange (FBX).



FBX allows advertisers to target Facebook users based on their non-Facebook web browsing histories. Most people outside the world of adtech don’t know how this works.

But an FBX ad sales pitch deck was displayed during a live stream event in which Facebook Exchange product marketing manager Scott Shapiro told advertisers why they need to get on the network.

It breaks down exactly what FBX is, for confused marketers.

One amazing fact: Facebook believes it serves 28% of all display advertising on the web.

