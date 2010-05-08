Facebook’s Fancy New Tool For Taking Over The World Down For 13 Hours?

From VentureBeat: Facebook may be experiencing some technical difficulty.



According to several sources, Facebook’s recently launched Open Graph API, which connects users’ data to third-party websites, appears to have been down for more than 13 hours. Facebook has yet to respond to an inquiry about the apparent outage and the current status of its Open Graph API.

Continue reading at VentureBeat >

