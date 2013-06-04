Facebook's Fancy New Manhattan Office Is In The Same Building As AOL

When people want to insult Facebook they say it’s the new AOL – a walled-garden version of the Internet that will ultimately fail in the face of openness and innovation.



Who knows if that’s true.

What is true is that Facebook and AOL will soon share an office building!

Reports all over say that Facebook is moving into 100,000 square feet in 770 Broadway in Manhattan.

That’s where much AOL now lives and works. Nielsen, too.

In the picture of 770 above, you can see Nielsen’s semi-famous logo – and AOL’s weird little blue Aol monster logo.

One big difference: famed architect Frank Gehry is going to design Facebook’s interior.

Fancy. (Expensive, too.)

