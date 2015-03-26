We overheard two employees saying Facebook's F8 may be held on the company's campus next year

Business Insider overheard a conversation between two Facebook employees discussing plans to move the annual F8 developer conference to the company’s own campus in Menlo Park, California next year.

One employee was complaining about the venue where the event’s being held this year, Fort Mason Center, which has suffered oversaturated WiFi, bad cell phone reception, and long lines to get into the keynote.

The other said, “I heard we’re having it on campus next year.” He went on to discuss specific buildings that were being considered, but we couldn’t catch the details.

While Menlo Park is a considerable 45-minute drive south of San Francisco, where F8 has been hosted since its inception, it would provide the event with a lot more room.

A Facebook spokesperson told us “We don’t have details to share on the location for next year.”

So classify this one as an early rumour. In all likelihood, Facebook itself hasn’t even decided yet.

