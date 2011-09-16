It Was Hard For Facebook's First Female Engineer "To Break Into The Boys' Club"

Boys will be boys.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Who knew computer engineers could be so mean?Ruchi Sanghvi, Facebook’s first female engineer says that when she joined “it was difficult to break into the boys’ club.”



The male engineers had created a “brogramming page,” and it felt to Ruchi like a place seemingly designed to exclude females outright.

In an interview with the Huffington Post’s Bianca Bosker, Sanghvi said she felt that because her male counterparts were “either aggressive or passive aggressive”, she had to act that way in order to fit in. She believes that made her stand out as too “harsh”, strictly because she’s a woman.

While Facebook declined to comment on the number of female engineers it currently employs, it might want to check into the bromance going on over in engineering.

Go read Bosker’s whole story >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.