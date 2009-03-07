Facebook's Director Of Business Development Quits

Nicholas Carlson
  • Inside the Head of Obama’s CIO [Digits]
  • Marvell Set To Cut Staff After Loss [WSJ]
  • PC Market Faces Bumpy Ride in ’09 [WSJ]
  • Crain Kills FinancialWeek.com [PaidContent]
  • To search for music on Twitter point your browser toward URL ♬.ws [epicentre]
  • IBM’s sneaky layoffs stay under the rader [NYT]
  • Another Exec Unfriends Facebook [Gawker]
  • Is the New Republic a Toxic Asset? [The Daily Beast]

Photo: F.S.M.

