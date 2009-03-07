Facebook's Director Of Business Development Quits

- Inside the Head of Obama’s CIO [Digits]
- Marvell Set To Cut Staff After Loss [WSJ]
- PC Market Faces Bumpy Ride in ’09 [WSJ]
- Crain Kills FinancialWeek.com [PaidContent]
- To search for music on Twitter point your browser toward URL ♬.ws [epicentre]
- IBM’s sneaky layoffs stay under the rader [NYT]
- Another Exec Unfriends Facebook [Gawker]
- Is the New Republic a Toxic Asset? [The Daily Beast]
Photo: F.S.M.
