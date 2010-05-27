Facebook's Culture Problem May Be Fatal

Facebook’s imbroglio over privacy reveals what may be a fatal business model. I know because my students at Parsons The New School For Design tell me so. They live on Facebook and they are furious at it. This was the technology platform they were born into, built their friendships around, and expected to be with them as they grew up, got jobs, and had families. They just assumed Facebook would evolve as their lives shifted from adolescent to adult and their needs changed. Facebook’s failure to recognise this culture change deeply threatens its future profits. At the moment, it has an audience that is at war with its advertisers. Not good.



