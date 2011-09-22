I Love Facebook's Crackfeed

Facebook has done a fantastic job innovating on ways for us to keep track of our friends.



We see their thoughts, pictures, places they go – Facebook even lets us know when to wish them a happy birthday.

Letting a friend know you’re thinking about them is as simple as clicking “like” on something they have shared.

The world is a different place because of Facebook.

This week Facebook released a real time feed of your friends actions (AKA the Crackfeed) and Subscriptions (the ability to post and receive public content).

This totally changes the Facebook ecosystem. Now I can see my friend’s interactions with their friends via the Crackfeed and I have the ability to then click that and engage with my friend’s friend’s content (because they can now post public content that I can interact with even though we’re not friends).

The combination of these two changes has created a new situation on Facebook where I can actually meet and get to know new people. This is amazing.

– Facebook before public status updates and the Crackfeed = A place for friends

– Facebook after public status updates and the Crackfeed = A place for friends and meeting new people

The internet is young and constantly evolving. It’s exciting.

What do you think of the new Facebook changes? Leave a comment or message me on Twitter @MattPRD.

