Wait, Do People Really Want To Use Facebook Like *This*?

Facebook announced Facebook Home today.



It’s an application layer that takes over Google’s Android, pushing the traditional design with third party applications into the background.

Mark Zuckerberg says the goal of the Facebook Home design is to put people people first, applications second. To put people first, Zuckerberg has images of your friends, and status updates on your phone as soon as you open up the phone.

This new design for Facebook is, according to Zuckerberg, “the best version of Facebook there is.”

I haven’t had a chance to play with Facebook Home, so what I’m about to say is somewhat irresponsible, but, really? This is the best version of Facebook?

In the demo it looked like a bad screen saver with images and updates panning across the page. To see more updates from your buds, you have to swipe from right to left. That means you get information one swipe at a time.

In the current version of Facebook, you scroll through the News Feed and get a few bits of information at a time.

Facebook knows what it’s doing. It obsessively studies user behaviour. So, I’m fairly certain it thinks this is how people want to consume the News Feed.

But, from where I’m sitting this seems like a terrible way to consume the News Feed. And if Cover Flow, as Facebook calls it, is not good, then there’s almost no reason to use Facebook Home.

Here’s how it works. What do you think?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.