Facebook's CFO Is Stepping Down

AP David Ebersman

Facebook announced today that its CFO David Ebersman will step down later this year.

He’ll be replaced by David Wehner, currently Facebook’s vice president of corporate finance and business planning, and the former CFO of Zynga.

Ebersman has been the company’s CFO for almost five years and he says that he’ll be stepping down to work in healthcare, which is what he was doing before he joined Facebook.

Although Ebersman is stepping down June 1, he’ll remain with Facebook until September to make Wehner’s transition into his new role as smooth as possible and complete the company’s deal with Oculus VR.

Here’s the announcement:

