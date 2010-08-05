Facebook's Booming Ad Business: The Bulletpoints From Bloomberg BusinessWeek's Big Story

Bloomberg BusinessWeek kindly published a sales pitch for Facebook today.Here are the bulletpoints:
- “Facebook Inc.’s biggest advertisers have boosted spending by at least 10-fold in the past year”
- “Some advertisers have increased spending by as much as 20-fold or more”
- “The site’s ad prices have held steady even as user growth fuelled a surge in inventory, or pages that can carry ads, she said.”
- “As we get bigger and our platform gets more stable, I fully expect that we will be doing more significant acquisitions.”
- “Facebook’s sales may rise to at least $1.4 billion in 2010 from $700 million to $800 million last year”
- “Facebook customers include Coca-Cola Co., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Adidas AG.”
- “The company doubled the number of salespeople last year from 2008. It now has more than 1,400 employees.”
- “About half of Facebook users return to the site daily, the company says.”
