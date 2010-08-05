Facebook's Booming Ad Business: The Bulletpoints From Bloomberg BusinessWeek's Big Story

Sheryl is happy about Facebook’s booming ad business

Bloomberg BusinessWeek kindly published a sales pitch for Facebook today.Here are the bulletpoints:



“Facebook Inc.’s biggest advertisers have boosted spending by at least 10-fold in the past year”

“Some advertisers have increased spending by as much as 20-fold or more”

“The site’s ad prices have held steady even as user growth fuelled a surge in inventory, or pages that can carry ads, she said.”

“As we get bigger and our platform gets more stable, I fully expect that we will be doing more significant acquisitions.”

“Facebook’s sales may rise to at least $1.4 billion in 2010 from $700 million to $800 million last year”

“Facebook customers include Coca-Cola Co., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Adidas AG.”

“The company doubled the number of salespeople last year from 2008. It now has more than 1,400 employees.”

“About half of Facebook users return to the site daily, the company says.”

Go read the whole story at Bloomberg BusinessWeek >>

