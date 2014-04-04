Facebook Is Using This Blue Dinosaur To Nag You About Your Privacy

Facebook Facebook’s privacy dinosaur, in action.

Everyone complains about Facebook making their private lives less private.

It’s an odd complaint, because you don’t have to be on Facebook, and even if you are you can lock down your privacy settings so thoroughly that you’re virtually invisble (except maybe to the NSA).

But still … people get lazy. Time goes by.

Facebook updates its settings menu fairly frequently, and before you know it your Facebook life isn’t as secret as you thought it was.

To overcome privacy inertia, Facebook is testing this blue privacy dinosaur, Mashable noticed. The “Zuckersaurus” warns users who have not changed their privacy settings in a long time that maybe it’s time dig through their privacy settings to see who can actually see their stuff.

The slightly insulting implication is that if you’re not paying attention to your online privacy you must be a dinosaur:

Judging by the sail on its back, the dinosaur is either a stegosaurus or possibly a dimetrodon. This is a stegosaurus:

And this is a dimetrodon:

