Map Shows Places Where Facebook Is Not Popular Yet

Facebook is huge in North America, Europe, India, and Indonesia, but is almost unused in big swaths of Asia and North Africa.



Artist Ian Wojtowicz put together this graphic based on Facebook’s map of connections combined with NASA’s pictures of the earth at night. He then took the places where Facebook was inactive, pinpointed them to specific cities on the NASA map, and highlighted them in yellow. The map was highlighted by Flowing Data earlier today.

Here’s the whole world. Dark areas are where Facebook is most prominent, where yellow cities are places where few people use Facebook:

Photo: Ian Wojtowicz

And here’s a close-up view of Asia and North Africa, where Facebook usage is still scarce:

Photo: Ian Wojtowicz

