Facebook's Big Mobile Event: What's On Deck?

Facebook is hosting a big mobile event tomorrow afternoon at its headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif.What’s going to be presented?



Facebook won’t say, but we anticipate:

An update on Facebook Places. Perhaps some numbers of users participating — 30 million? — and the number of local businesses who have claimed their Places pages? Perhaps some presentations from Facebook Places partners? Perhaps the rollout of Facebook Places for Facebook’s Android app?

Facebook iPad app. Just guessing here, but Apple’s iOS 4.2 for iPad is going to launch soon, so now would be a good time to announce that the Facebook iPad app is coming soon, too.

No Groupon killer? We’re heard from one person that Facebook is specifically not going to be launching a Groupon-rival or local-deals product today.

Facebook zero update? Status update on Facebook’s free service for dumbphones, especially in developing countries. New carrier partners?

Facebook’s secret phone platform preview? This is a very long shot, but might Facebook show off an early preview of its secret Android platform project? Or is it still way too early? This could be a this-time-next-year thing.

We’ll be tuned in to Facebook’s announcements beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Check out SAI for the latest all day.

Know more about Facebook’s plans? Let us know at [email protected] Anonymity guaranteed.

Read: How To Use Facebook Places

