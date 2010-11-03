Facebook's Big Mobile Event: What's On Deck?

Photo: jolieodell
Facebook is hosting a big mobile event tomorrow afternoon at its headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif.What’s going to be presented?
Facebook won’t say, but we anticipate:
- An update on Facebook Places. Perhaps some numbers of users participating — 30 million? — and the number of local businesses who have claimed their Places pages? Perhaps some presentations from Facebook Places partners? Perhaps the rollout of Facebook Places for Facebook’s Android app?
- Facebook iPad app. Just guessing here, but Apple’s iOS 4.2 for iPad is going to launch soon, so now would be a good time to announce that the Facebook iPad app is coming soon, too.
- No Groupon killer? We’re heard from one person that Facebook is specifically not going to be launching a Groupon-rival or local-deals product today.
- Facebook zero update? Status update on Facebook’s free service for dumbphones, especially in developing countries. New carrier partners?
- Facebook’s secret phone platform preview? This is a very long shot, but might Facebook show off an early preview of its secret Android platform project? Or is it still way too early? This could be a this-time-next-year thing.
