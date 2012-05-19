Facebook's Bankers Will Split $176 Million In IPO Fees

Photo: Instagram via Heidi Moore

Facebook’s bankers are going to split ~$176 million IPO fees, Bloomberg reports.The way it’s probably broken up, is 30% of the fees, or $52.8 million, go to the deal lead, Morgan Stanley, then 25%, or $44 million to co-lead JP Morgan, 25%, or $44 million, to co-lead Goldman, and the rest to the 30 other banks (which is $1.17 million on average).



For some context, when Groupon went public, bankers raked in $42 million in fees, but it only raised $700 million. Facebook raised $16 billion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.