Facebook's Bankers Will Be Issuing Their First Ratings On The Stock Tomorrow

Photo: By Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Things have been relatively quiet for Facebook’s stock since its first two weeks on the public markets.That should change tomorrow because Facebook’s underwriters will release their first ratings on the social network.



The market seems to think Facebook’s bankers are going to be banging the drum for Facebook. The stock is moving up 4% today as everyone takes a position and gets ready for the reports.

As soon as we have our hands on them, we’ll write up what the bankers say, so stay tuned.

