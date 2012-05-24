Facebook's Bankers Made $100 Million As They Helped The Stock Find Its Feet

Photo: Getty Images

Here is the latest strange twist in the Facebook IPO saga.Facebook’s underwriters managed to make $100 million from trading the company’s stock, and stabilizing the price, Bloomberg reports.



The full group of bankers, over 30 in all, will share the money, says Bloomberg.

$100 million doesn’t sound like a lot of money to split for the banks, but consider that the banks’ total fees on the deal were reportedly only $176 million. So, making an extra $100 million is nice.

However, Bloomberg says Morgan Stanley will reimburse clients who lost money due to the NASDAQ glitches.

