The Facebook IPO Just Got More Expensive

Photo: Dylan Love
You could see this one coming from a mile away.Facebook’s bankers are increasing the IPO price range to $34 to $38*.
When the initial IPO price range was announced it sounded low. Likely bankers were sandbagging it so they could later raise the price and claim extraordinary demand.
*This post originally said $35-$40, based on a bad CNN report.
