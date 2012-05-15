The Facebook IPO Just Got More Expensive

Photo: Dylan Love

You could see this one coming from a mile away.Facebook’s bankers are increasing the IPO price range to $34 to $38*.



When the initial IPO price range was announced it sounded low. Likely bankers were sandbagging it so they could later raise the price and claim extraordinary demand.

*This post originally said $35-$40, based on a bad CNN report.

