Facebook's Australian boss just got a big promotion

Facebook’s Australia and New Zealand managing director Will Easton has been promoted to a newly created role, head of emerging markets for the APAC region.

Easton will assume the new position in mid-August, based in Singapore.

His new boss will be Facebook APAC VP Dan Neary. Easton will be in charge of building out the platform in a number of emerging markets including India, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand.

“The emerging markets across Asia Pacific are arguably one of Facebook’s biggest opportunities in relation to delivering against our company mission of connecting the world,” Neary said.

Heading up Facebook’s Australian and New Zealand businesses over the past three years, Easton will continue at the helm until a successor is found. Before he joined Facebook, he clocked up almost six years at Google.

“We have an incredibly talented local team who are well positioned to take the business in Australia and New Zealand to its next stage of growth. Moving forward, the opportunity to lead Facebook’s growth in one of the most dynamic and exciting regions in the world is a ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ which I’m really excited about taking on,” Easton said.

Facebook now has more than 11 million Australian users.

