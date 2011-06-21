The New LinkedIn-Wannabe On Facebook Gets Nearly 1,000,000 Users In One Week

After 10 months of stagnant growth, BranchOut’s traffic exploded last week.

BranchOut, a Facebook application for professional networking, is shaping up to be a LinkedIn threat. The app developers spent 10 months testing out various designs and finally seem to have stumbled across a winning formula.



Users grew from 32,000 to 817,000 in one week according to Inside Facebook’s AppData tracking service. The week of explosive growth followed a decision to replace a core questions feature (i.e. “Who is most likely to leave work early?) with social job listings on the app’s front page.

The app launched August, 2010 by founder by Rick Marini. It has closed $24 million in funding; investors include Accel Partners, Redpoint Ventures and Floodgate.

