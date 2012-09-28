Facebook Just Lost A Key PR Exec To Pinterest

Facebook’s Annie Ta

Photo: Annie Ta / Linkedin

Annie Ta, a corporate communications exec at Facebook who’s known to many in the media world, is jumping ship for Pinterest.The move is interesting because she brings a truckload of knowledge about the inner workings and communications issues of Facebook to an upstart network that recently has stolen much of the social media marketing limelight.



She sent this email to her contacts:

Apologies for the impersonal email, but I wanted to send you a note to let you know that Friday will be my last day at Facebook. After nearly 5.5 years, I’ve decided to start a new chapter and I’ll be joining the Pinterest communications team mid-October.

I’ve enjoyed working with all of you and hope that we cross paths again. I don’t have my new email address yet, but you can reach me on my personal mobile phone or email address at [redacted] or [redacted]. Thank you for the great years at Facebook and please do keep in touch.

All the best,

Annie

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.