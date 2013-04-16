Facebook's Android Software Doesn't Let You Easily See Your Battery Life

Here’s one problem with Facebook’s Android take over software: You can’t see the battery life indicator on the main home screen.



You also don’t get to see the time, how strong your cell reception is, or any other helpful indicators that run across the top of the phone, notes David Pogue at the New York Times.

If you want to see your phone’s battery, you have to open an application like Chrome. Then at the top of the screen you get the standard status bar information.

It’s a small thing, but we could see this being a big pain in the butt. If you want to quickly see how much life you’ve got on your phone, you’re out of luck. Or if you want to know if you have reception, or if you’re on Wi-Fi, you have to open an app, a multi step process.

Via: Daring Fireball

