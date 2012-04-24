Facebook's Amended S-1 Reveals All Kinds Of Details About The Company

Facebook has filed a fourth amendment to its S-1, reports TechCrunch.



The amendment reveals that the company has 901 million monthly active users, 500 million of which are on mobile devices.

More specifics on its Instagram acquisition have also come to light — it paid the photo-sharing startup 23 million shares at $30.89 per share plus $300 million in cash, making for a total of $1,010,470,000.

Facebook makes between $4.69 and $4.81 on average for each of its 901 million users, which made for $1.058 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2012.

Check out the complete S-1 embedded below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.