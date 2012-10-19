Facebook's Adam Gerston Tells Us Why He Quit And Left His Unvested Stock

Adam Gerston

Adam Gerston, a manager of Facebook’s preferred marketing developers program (which oversees all the independent software developers who want to plug their advertising products into Facebook) has left the company to become vp/strategic partnerships at Shift, a unit of GraphEffect.In doing so, he left one and a half years’ worth of FB stock on the table, after two and a half years at the company. “I was on the four-year vesting schedule, and the other year and a half I had to lose. That was a hard thing to walk away from,” Gerston tells us.



Gerston had been at Facebook since 2010. When he started, the PMD group was just two people. Now it consists of 20 people, and north of 25 per cent of Facebook’s clients come in through the program. (A Facebook spokesperson disputed this percentage, and noted that the company does not disclose those numbers.)

He was tempted to leave because GraphEffect made him “a proposition so huge it was well worth leaving that stock on the table,” he said, referring to the business model.

Until recently, GraphEffect was known for its social media marketing and analytics tools. But with Gerston’s arrival, the company is changing its direction and adding a new platform, Shift.

Shift will sell a workplace collaboration tool that allows teams inside and outside a company to chat, share documents, and keep track of projects together.

It sounds like Campfire or Basecamp on steroids — with one key difference. In Shift, users have their own login IDs, so they take their contact lists with them if they change companies. Previously, Gerston said, employees’ contacts were essentially destroyed when they changed jobs and their employers deleted their email accounts.

That, in fact, happened to him at Facebook. “When Facebook shut off my Outlook account I lost all those contacts. That was a major hassle.” It is the ID portability aspect that Gerston believes will capture value that LinkedIn and Campfire have essentially ignored.

“The conservative thing to do obviously would have been to stay at Facebook,” Gerston tells us. But he found the Shift product so exciting “I would be foolish to pass up on it. I think we have the opportunity to change the way people do business.”

GraphEffect is profitable, has revenue in the “multiple tens of millions of dollars,” and has about 52 employees, Gerston said.

Shift will launch with a number of partners on board, including Gradient X (a demand-side platform for mobile ad buying), HYFN (a social and mobile app developer), and Kenshoo (search engine, social media, and local marketing).

