Facebook made $1.09 billion in ad revenue in Q3 2012. Its total revenue was $1.262 billion. That’s about 10 per cent in sequential growth.



Note that in the prior Q3 period, sequential growth was lower than that. Ad revenue thus appears to be accelerating.

Here’s what it looks like:

Photo: SEC

Disclosure: The author owns Facebook stock.

