Facebook's $1 Billion Revenues Explained In 25 Words

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acb97ac0000000000a79cac/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]
Facebook revenues have reached a $1 billion annual run-rate, sources tell TBI Research.
We asked around and figured out how that finally happened.
To our delight the reason is so simple, we can explain it in 25 words:
- Facebook’s scale makes a Facebook Page the best landing page for brands advertising on the Internet.
- Facebook ads are the best at driving traffic to Facebook Pages.
OK, you caught us. That was 27 words.
Bonus analysis: The reason Google wanted to buy Yelp for $550 million is very similar.
- A Yelp page is the best place for a small businesses to make its home on the Internet. This is because a Yelp Page appears objective, but Yelp allows the small business choose a review to feature at the top of the page.
- Google search ads would be very good at driving traffic to Yelp Pages.
So, what is it like working at Facebook?
