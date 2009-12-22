Facebook's $1 Billion Revenues Explained In 25 Words





Facebook revenues have reached a $1 billion annual run-rate, sources tell TBI Research.

We asked around and figured out how that finally happened.

To our delight the reason is so simple, we can explain it in 25 words:

Facebook’s scale makes a Facebook Page the best landing page for brands advertising on the Internet.

Facebook ads are the best at driving traffic to Facebook Pages.

OK, you caught us. That was 27 words.

Bonus analysis: The reason Google wanted to buy Yelp for $550 million is very similar.

A Yelp page is the best place for a small businesses to make its home on the Internet. This is because a Yelp Page appears objective, but Yelp allows the small business choose a review to feature at the top of the page.

Google search ads would be very good at driving traffic to Yelp Pages.

So, what is it like working at Facebook?

