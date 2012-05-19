FACEBOOKERS: These Are The New Cars You Should Buy This Weekend

Photo: Illustration by Travis Okulski

If you somehow haven’t heard, Facebook went public today. We’ll assume you live under some sort of large boulder if you haven’t.That means there could be quite a few people with expendable incomes hitting exotic car dealers near the Facebook offices.



But what should Facebook’s employees be taking home?

If you're newly wealthy and want to flaunt it, the 1,200 horsepower Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, the fastest convertible in the world, is a good choice. And since the price is near $3 million, you won't be seeing many at your local 7-Eleven. But maybe everyone on your block has a Veyron already. If that's the case, how about the Koenigsegg CCXR? It still has over 1,000 horsepower and is even rarer. Plus, it is the nuttiest car to ever come out of Sweden. But you want to go green? Ok, the Fisker Karma is a decent choice, if you can forget that the company is in financial trouble and one of these allegedly caused a fire that burned down a good portion of a garage. Oh, and Justin Bieber owns one. Even better, head over to the local Porsche dealer and put a deposit down on the 918 Spyder. You'll have to wait until next winter to get it, but the 770 horsepower car will also be getting 78 MPG. Not too shabby. Supercars are all well and good, but what about something posh? The Bentley Mulsanne is a great choice. Understated and elegant, yet powerful and luxurious. It's the best of both worlds. If you want to be driven around, the Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II is a great choice. Want something REALLY unique? Easy. Get the $600,000 Juke R. There are only going to be about 20 of them, and there isn't really anything cooler than a tiny crossover with the 545 HP V6 from the GT-R. Want something more hardcore? The Lotus Evora GTE should fit the bill. The most powerful Lotus roadcar ever spares the creature comforts but should give a handling experience unlike any other car on the road. If you want to buy American after making your money get your hands on the Cadillac CTS-V Wagon. It won't cost more than $80,000, but with 556 horsepower, you'll be embarrassing almost everyone at the stoplights. And wagons are just plain cool. But our choice? The Aston Martin V12 Zagato. At just over $500,000, it isn't cheap, but it has looks that could make anyone drop to their knees. Don't have millions? The 10 Best First Cars For Drivers On A Budget >

