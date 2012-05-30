PHOTOS: Facebook's In-House Band Was Partying With Face.com, The Company It's rumoured To Be Buying

Photo: Flickr / Ken Yeung
Facebook is reportedly in talks to buy Face.com, a facial recognition technology provider.It was already rumoured that Face.com powers Facebook’s face recognition technology.
Well, in January, a bunch of Facebook employees played a show at Face.com’s launch party for its mobile face recognition app.
Among the attendees at that party was Facebook CFO David Ebersman.
Ebersman was playing for Feedbomb, a band consisting of a bunch of Facebook employees (and other tech companies) and led by Randi Zuckerberg.
Now they’re supposedly in talks to buy the developer.
Andy Barton, former technical recruiter at Facebook and now a recruiter at Quora, is on backup vocals.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.