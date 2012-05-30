PHOTOS: Facebook's In-House Band Was Partying With Face.com, The Company It's rumoured To Be Buying

Facebook is reportedly in talks to buy Face.com, a facial recognition technology provider.It was already rumoured that Face.com powers Facebook’s face recognition technology.

Well, in January, a bunch of Facebook employees played a show at Face.com’s launch party for its mobile face recognition app.

Among the attendees at that party was Facebook CFO David Ebersman.

Ebersman was playing for Feedbomb, a band consisting of a bunch of Facebook employees (and other tech companies) and led by Randi Zuckerberg.

Now they’re supposedly in talks to buy the developer.

Face.com was launching Klik, its mobile app.

There were plenty of people from Face.com and Facebook.

Randi Zuckerberg is on the left.

The Next Web's Hermione Way and Emily Fields Joffrion, a public relations professional for Airbnb.

Feedbomb's Sean Chaffin is on the drums.

Randi Zuckerberg is on lead vocals.

Randi Zuckerberg and Chris Pan, program manager at Facebook, rocking out for the party.

David Ebersman, chief financial officer of Facebook, is on bass.

Andy Barton, former technical recruiter at Facebook and now a recruiter at Quora, is on backup vocals.

Robert Johnson, director of software engineering at Facebook, is in the back on the keyboard.

Gil Hirsch, CEO of Face.com, is on the right. Gregg Delman of DRS Media is in the middle.

He joined Feedbomb on the stage with a tambourine at one point.

Think that party was awesome?

