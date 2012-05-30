PHOTOS: Facebook's In-House Band Was Partying With Face.com, The Company It's rumoured To Be Buying

Photo: Flickr / Ken Yeung

Facebook is reportedly in talks to buy Face.com, a facial recognition technology provider.It was already rumoured that Face.com powers Facebook’s face recognition technology.



Well, in January, a bunch of Facebook employees played a show at Face.com’s launch party for its mobile face recognition app.

Among the attendees at that party was Facebook CFO David Ebersman.

Ebersman was playing for Feedbomb, a band consisting of a bunch of Facebook employees (and other tech companies) and led by Randi Zuckerberg.

Now they’re supposedly in talks to buy the developer.

