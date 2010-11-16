Facebook.com Email Addresses Coming Soon

Mark Zuckerberg just announced that Facebook is launching a new communication platform today.



Reports have been that Facebook was launching a webmail client, but Zuckerberg is stressing that that is wrong: “it will handle email, but it is not email.”

Instead, Facebook wants a single unified place to handle email, IMs, texts, and any other forms of electronic communication.

The new system will let users receive all their communications in whatever format. So one user can send a message as an email to a friend, and that friend can receive that message as an IM conversation, and respond to it in a chat window.

