Facebook, Zynga Pick Up Streamy's Founders

The founders of Streamy, a Net Vibes-like site, have joined Facebook and Zynga, says Robin Wauters at TechCrunch. Don Mosites and Jonathan grey are putting Streamy on hold while they start work for the social networking companies.



Don is working on a “new, special project” for Zynga according to Robin. Jonathan is going to be part of Facebook’s open source division.

