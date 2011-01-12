Facebook Would Be Worth $100 Billion On Public Markets, Says Analyst Lou Kerner

Goldman is selling $1.5 billion worth of Facebook stock to its clients at a $50 billion valuation.



We’re pretty sure that’s not cheap.

Wedbush analyst Lou Kerner, however, says that if Facebook were a public company today, it would be worth $100 billion.

He said as much during the BBC radio’s very colourful profile of Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO.

Here’s the clip:

Whether or not Facebook is worth $100 billion, the company has a plan to get even huger. We’re calling it the Facebook Tax. You can read about it here.

