10 Huge Companies That Facebook Is Now Worth More Than

Dan Frommer
united airlines

Facebook’s recent investment from Goldman Sachs gives it a valuation of $50 billion.

Not only does that make it one of the largest private Internet companies ever (if not the largest), but it’s also bigger than many household-name public companies.

The New York Times pointed out yesterday that Facebook is now considered to be worth more than eBay, Yahoo, and Time Warner.

But those are just the beginning…

Facebook is worth about twice as much as Starbucks ($25 billion market cap)

Facebook is worth more than United, American, Delta, JetBlue, and Southwest Airlines combined (About $32 billion combined market cap)

Facebook is worth about 25 times more than the New York Times Company

The NYTCo's market cap is about $1.4 billion; its enterprise value is about $2.1 billion.

Facebook is bigger than Target's market cap ($43 billion) but not its enterprise value ($58 billion)

Facebook is worth about twice as much as Dell ($26.5 billion market cap)

Dude, you're getting... nevermind.

Facebook is worth more than Viacom, which owns MTV and Comedy Central ($28 billion market cap)

Facebook is worth more than Campbell Soup and General Mills combined ($34.4 billion combined market cap)

Facebook is worth more than Boeing ($48.7 billion market cap)

Facebook is worth five times more than Netflix, the stock darling of 2010 ($9.3 billion market cap)

Facebook is worth more than Nokia, the world's biggest mobile phone company ($39.5 billion market cap)

Shifting gears...

Check out 10 HUGE Questions About The iPad 2 →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.