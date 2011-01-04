10 Huge Companies That Facebook Is Now Worth More Than

Facebook’s recent investment from Goldman Sachs gives it a valuation of $50 billion.
Not only does that make it one of the largest private Internet companies ever (if not the largest), but it’s also bigger than many household-name public companies.
The New York Times pointed out yesterday that Facebook is now considered to be worth more than eBay, Yahoo, and Time Warner.
But those are just the beginning…
Facebook is worth more than United, American, Delta, JetBlue, and Southwest Airlines combined (About $32 billion combined market cap)
The NYTCo's market cap is about $1.4 billion; its enterprise value is about $2.1 billion.
Facebook is bigger than Target's market cap ($43 billion) but not its enterprise value ($58 billion)
Dude, you're getting... nevermind.
Facebook is worth more than Campbell Soup and General Mills combined ($34.4 billion combined market cap)
Facebook is worth more than Nokia, the world's biggest mobile phone company ($39.5 billion market cap)
