Facebook Worth $9.5 Billion

Facebook is a $9.5 billion company according to secondary trading markets.



Trading companies like SecondMarket and SharesPost handle transactions of stock issued to current and former Facebook employees.

The latest asking price for Facebook stock is $21 per share, a 42% increase since July.

Silicon Alley Insider estimated Facebook to be worth $6.5 billion and ranked it first as the world’s most valuable Internet startup.

Facebook has over 300 million users worldwide and is cash flow positive but decline to state financial specifics.

