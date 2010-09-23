Facebook IS Working On Phones, Not Just Software

Photo: Sean Percival

Facebook is working with mobile phone maker INQ to build two handsets that run on Android software, Bloomberg reports.The phones will hit Europe in the first half of the year, and then hit the U.S. in the second half of the year. AT&T is said to be the carrier in the U.S., but talks are still on-going at this point.



One of the INQ phones will be touch screen like an iPhone, the other will have a keyboard like a BlackBerry. The price of the phones should be less than $100.

This is somewhat surprising because Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has previously denied wanting to build a phone. He told TechCrunch, “Our goal is not to build a phone that competes with the iPhone or anything like that.”

True, Facebook isn’t building the INQ phones. It might not even put Facebook logos on it.

But at this point, it sure looks like Facebook is heading towards eventually trying to make a Nexus One-like branded smartphone. And these phones will certainly compete with the iPhone.

