Facebook Won't IPO For Another 36 Months

Facebook is cash-flow positive, could hit $2 billion revenues in 2010, has patient investors with deep pockets, and it’s just now getting around to opening a payments business that could exceed its already huge advertising revenues.



On top of all that, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has no desire to answer to public investors.

Sorry world, this puppy ain’t going public for quite some time.

We broke the news to Canada through the CBC last night.

(We also discussed some of Mark Zuckerberg’s early privacy transgressions)

Watch:



