Facebook Wonders If Users Would Pay For Vanity URLs

AllFacebook’s Nick O’Neill says he found a Facebook poll asking users if they would want to “purchase a unique Facebook username that points to your profile.”



We wonder if the poll actually comes from Facebook and not a third-party researcher or advertiser. Nick is pretty sure, telling us: “Facebook got rid of polls for users and only has them as engagement ads. This isn’t an engagement ad.” We’ve asked Facebook for confirmation, but haven’t heard back yet.

Even if the poll isn’t actually Facebook’s, you have to believe the Palo Alto startup is considering or has considered charging users for vanity URLs. We think they should — or at least offer them to consumers for free and to companies for a small fee. Facebook already offers this feature for some of its fan page owners, including Fred Wilson who uses Facebook.com/Fredwilson.

Either way it’s a good way for Facebook to get companies to send people to the site. VitaminWater, for example, puts their Facebook URL in their commercials.

Update: A Facebook rep confirms the poll is theirs.

