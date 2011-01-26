Facebook Wants You To Buy More Credits With "Buy With Friends" -- And Take On Groupon?

Photo: fudyma

Facebook is introducing a new feature called “Buy with Friends.” The idea is basically to increase purchases of virtual goods (via Facebook Credits) by making it easier to advertise it to your friends. And when the virtual good is connected to some sort of deal, your friends can take part in that deal if they buy as well. (Forbes)For now that’s mostly for virtual goods linked to Facebook games, but it’s not hard to imagine that kind of social buying dynamic to expand to other areas like social commerce and group buying a la Groupon. We’ll see if that happens.



