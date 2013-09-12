Facebook Still Trumps The Competition As A Platform For Brands And Celebrities

Cooper Smith

Whether you’re a celebrity or a major brand, Facebook is still by far the most effective platform — at least judging by audience size.

Celebrities Britney Spears and Lady Gaga are the most followed pages on Google+, each with more than 7 million fans. On Twitter, Justin Bieber tops the list with more than 44 million followers and Katy Perry with 42 million.

Twitter’s not bad as a platform for celebrities, but it’s still a ways from matching Facebook.

On Facebook, Rihanna and Eminem each have over 70 million followers.

BII top profiles social media

If we narrow down the list to brand pages, we see a similar pattern, with an even more dramatic advantage for Facebook.

The top brand on Google+, Angry Birds, has 5 million fans, whereas the top 150 brands on Facebook all have over 5 million people following their page.

Coca-Cola has over 70 million fans on Facebook. Red Bull, Converse, Starbucks, and Playstation have between 30 and 40 million fans.

It may be that the ability to embed Google+ posts — which will allow users to share Google+ content around the Web — will lure more brands and public figures to Google’s social network.

These charts are based on data provided by Socialbakers, which has access to the APIs for Google+, Twitter, and Facebook.

BII top brands social media


