Facebook Still Trumps The Competition As A Platform For Brands And Celebrities

Whether you’re a celebrity or a major brand, Facebook is still by far the most effective platform — at least judging by audience size.

Celebrities Britney Spears and Lady Gaga are the most followed pages on Google+, each with more than 7 million fans. On Twitter, Justin Bieber tops the list with more than 44 million followers and Katy Perry with 42 million.

Twitter’s not bad as a platform for celebrities, but it’s still a ways from matching Facebook.

On Facebook, Rihanna and Eminem each have over 70 million followers.

If we narrow down the list to brand pages, we see a similar pattern, with an even more dramatic advantage for Facebook.

The top brand on Google+, Angry Birds, has 5 million fans, whereas the top 150 brands on Facebook all have over 5 million people following their page.

Coca-Cola has over 70 million fans on Facebook. Red Bull, Converse, Starbucks, and Playstation have between 30 and 40 million fans.

It may be that the ability to embed Google+ posts — which will allow users to share Google+ content around the Web — will lure more brands and public figures to Google’s social network.

These charts are based on data provided by Socialbakers, which has access to the APIs for Google+, Twitter, and Facebook.

Download the charts and data in Excel.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.