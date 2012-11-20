Soon You'll Be Able To Buy Wine Over Facebook

Photo: Flickr/olliethebastard

How did we miss this small print during Facebook’s recent launch of Facebook Gifts? “Soon, you’ll also be able to send wine from Robert Mondavi Winery and Chandon,” the company said on its blog.(Gifts is a new function in which, when someone has a birthday, users can click on a little gift icon and send them something nice.)



In fact, you can already send someone a Mr. Beer home brew kit from Facebook Gifts.

But it appears that booze of all kinds will soon begin flowing regularly within Facebook. It’s the perfect medium given that age verification — a constant bugbear for alcohol marketers — is already taken care of.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.