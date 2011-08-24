Facebook Will Soon Be The Second-Biggest Video Sharing Site

Facebook could be the second biggest video sharing site in the U.S. by year’s end, as measured by unique audience, according to data from comScore.



In July, 51 million people watched a video on Facebook, which is up more than 3.5 million from the previous month.

That’s a far cry from the 158 million uniques YouTube drew in the month, but it’s approaching the 62 million uniques music video site VEVO attracted. VEVO lost about a million unique visitors from June to July.

Of course, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Facebook’s unique video audience is growing. comScore says Facebook had 162 million unique visitors to its site in July, making it the fourth biggest site on the web.

What’s more interesting is that Facebook’s viewers aren’t particularly engaged. They only watched 17.9 minutes of video on average for July, the worst of all the top 10 video sites. Perhaps this will change now that movie studios like Miramax are offering their films through Facebook.

