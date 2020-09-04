Facebook says it will remove videos of Trump encouraging people to vote twice, unless they're being posted to show he's wrong

Reuters/Drew Angerer/Getty Images Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook said it will take down videos of President Trump telling voters they should vote twice: once by mail, and once in the polling station.

A Facebook spokesperson told Axios the video “violates our policies prohibiting voter fraud,” but if users post it with context explaining that the information about voting twice is false, the video can stay up.

Facebook on Thursday said it had not removed any versions of the video yet.

Twitter placed similar comments from the president about voting twice behind click-through blocks, warning users they broke the platform’s rules on “civic and election integrity.”

Facebook will be taking down videos of the president telling people to vote twice, the company told Axios on Thursday.

In the video President Trump suggests people in North Carolina should vote first by mail-in vote, then go to the polling station and vote again if the mail-in vote has not yet been counted.

The president was not clear he thought voters should ascertain whether their mail-in vote had been counted, and it is illegal to vote more than once in an election.

Trump said: “On your ballots, if you get the unsolicited ballots, send it in, and then go and make sure it’s counted and if it doesn’t tabulate, you vote. You just vote.”

“This video violates our policies prohibiting voter fraud and we will remove it unless it is shared to correct the record,” a Facebook spokesman told Axios.

In other words so long as users are posting the video to point out it’s wrong it can remain on the site, but if it’s shared in earnest Facebook will remove it.



Facebook wasn’t immediately available to comment on whether it had removed any videos since then when contacted by Business Insider.

Trump tweeted a string of similar claims about voting on Thursday, and Twitter placed his tweets behind a click-through notice alerting users that they break the platform’s rules on “civic and election integrity.”

Facebook drew the ire of the Trump campaign this week after it announced a set of precautionary measures relating to preventing the spread of misinformation on Thursday.

One of those measures is a total ban on new political ads in the week before the election.

Samantha Zager deputy national press secretary for the Trump campaign told Business Insider in response: “In the last seven days of the most important election in our history, President Trump will be banned from defending himself on the largest platform in America.”

