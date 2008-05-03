Facebook Trying Low-Spam Diet

Facebook is making it harder for applications that spam users to survive. Sharp-eyed Nick O’Neill has the details, in impenetrable detail here.



The short version? Apps that people like will have an easier time recruiting new users, and low-rated ones will have a harder time.

Who benefits? “Good” app-makers and app-marketers, obviously, as well as Facebook, which gets to unclog its system. Oh, and it’s good for Facebook users. Because with 23,000+ apps on the site, it’s hard to find ones you want to use, whether or not they’re actually useful.

But this is most beneficial for app factories like Slide and RockYou, who should be able to consolidate their already substantial lead.

