Facebook will now sell you concert tickets

Facebook is going to start selling concert tickets through its Events pages, according to BuzzFeed News.

The company is introducing a “Buy Tickets” option on events, starting in the Bay Area, California. Facebook takes no cut from the ticket sale, acting only as a distributor.

Facebook is partnering directly with venues and artists, according to the report, cutting out traditional events ticketers.

Facebook’s Events pages are used by millions of people to see what is occurring in their neighbourhood. Anyone can register themselves “Interested” in an event, for which they will then get notifications about updates and information.

Buying tickets on Facebook will likely be easier than on platforms such as Ticketmaster or StubHub. “Reducing the friction for buying a ticket is something that we think would be pretty interesting to do eventually,” said Facebook product manager Aditya Koolwal.

