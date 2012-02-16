Facebook Will Neither Confirm Nor Deny That This Is Mark Zuckerberg's Pinterest Account

Kevin Lincoln
Mark Zuckerberg Pinterest

A Pinterest account has popped up registered to a Mark Zuckerberg, with the URL pinterest.com/zuck, Mashable noticed earlier today.

The account follows 125 others, including sisters Donna and Arielle. We contacted Facebook, and they said they wouldn’t comment.

The only activity so far has been:

  • A pin for “Bridesmaids” to a “Movies” board with the comment, “A comedy about the relationships between people.”
  • A pin for “Moneyball” posted to a “Movies” board with the comment, “A movie about new ways of doing things and the impact that has on the establishment.”
  • A picture with the headline “My Patronus is an AT-AT” posted to the “Awesome” board with the comment, “Made me laugh.”
  • Repinning a board by The Next Web of various users’ iPhone home screens.
  • And he liked a picture of lemons injected with food colouring .

As of right now, he has 1,738 followers.

