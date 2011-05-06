Facebook Will Pay Gamers To Watch Video Ads

Photo: AP

Here’s one way to get users to watch video ads online: pay them.Facebook is teaming up with social game ad company TrialPay to give gamers credits for watching video ads, Inside Facebook reports.



Here’s how it works.

Advertisers will who want to reach social gamers go through TrialPay, which has an ad platform called DealSpot.

Game developers who want to make some extra money contract with DealSpot to place “in-game offers” in their games.

So, as users play the games, they may be presented with an offer for a certain number of Facebook Credits if they sit through a video ad for Windows Phone 7 (for instance).

Those credits can then be redeemed for items in other Facebook apps. Right now, Credits are optional, but this summer Facebook is requiring all games to use Credits for selling virtual goods in games.

The DealSpot videos will also appear on other parts of Facebook, tempting gamers even when they’re not playing.

The end result for Facebook? The company hopes it will increase the number of users with Credits in their account by 3% to 5%. That sounds tiny, but the more people participate in Credits today, the more likely users will eventually start buying them later on. And that translates to actual dollars for Facebook.

