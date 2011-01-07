Facebook Will IPO Or Disclose Financials By 2012, Goldman Tells Clients

Photo: AP

Facebook will disclose financial information or stage an IPO by April, 2012, the Wall Street Journal reports.The WSJ got its hands on the document Goldman is giving clients that want to invest in Facebook.



According to the document Facebook will cross the 500-shareholder limit this year, thus triggering the need to either hit the public markets or start disclosing financial performance.

Facebook’s financials are already becoming public, anyway. Earlier today, reports leaked that it was on pace to earn a $500 million profit this year.

