Facebook will give employees paid time off to work at polling places on Election Day amid national poll worker shortages

Facebook will give its employees paid time off if they sign up to work at polling places on Election Day, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Friday.

Facebook users in the US who are over 18 will also be sent a notification about how they can sign up to be a poll worker.

The company’s effort aims to help address a shortage of poll workers across the US – in many districts, older people who typically work at polls are opting to stay home due to COVID-19.

Voting rights groups have warned of potential poll worker shortages across the US, which could potentially cause chaos on Election Day if not addressed. That’s partially because older people who typically work at polls are opting to stay home due to COVID-19 â€” but even before the pandemic, the majority of local elections offices struggled to recruit an adequate number of poll workers.

Facebook will also show notifications to US users over the age of 18 about how they can sign up to be a poll worker, Zuckerberg said.

“With Covid affecting our communities, this election will be unlike any other we’ve seen. We are doing everything we can to help as many people as possible register and make their voice heard at the ballot box,” Zuckerberg wrote.

The notifications will appear in people’s feeds starting on Saturday, a Facebook spokesperson told Business Insider.

Facebook Facebook users in the US who are over 18 will be shown a notification about how they can sign up to work the polls.

Facebook announced last month that it’s giving free ad credits to state elections offices to recruit poll workers. California’s elections office has already taken advantage of the ad credits and “several more states” will follow in the coming weeks, Zuckerberg said.

Facebook isn’t the only company that’s committed funds to support poll workers â€” a slew of corporations including Old Navy, Warby Parker, and Target have also promised to give workers paid time off if they work the polls on election day.

