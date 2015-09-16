Facebook will finally get a 'dislike' button

You’ll soon be able to officially “dislike” something on Facebook.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s CEO, said during a townhall meeting on Tuesday that the world’s largest social network is working on building a “dislike” button.

Many Facebook users have long wanted a dislike button. Zuckerberg has in the past said Facebook has thought about building one, but also ruled it out, saying “I don’t think there needs to be a voting mechanism about whether posts are good or bad,” according to TechCrunch.

“I don’t think that’s socially very valuable or good for the community to help people share the important moments in their lives,” he said at the time.

